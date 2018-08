Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is likely to conduct a Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, which would be the first since he took office in May last year.Presidential chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan said in a text message sent to reporters that there is a chance that a reshuffle could be announced Thursday afternoon.Posts that could possibly be affected in the shakeup include the defense, education, industry, labor, environment and gender equality ministers.