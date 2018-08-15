Ruling Party, Gov't, Top Office to Push for Parliamentary Ratification of Panmunjeom Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling party, government and presidential office will again seek the ratification of the Panmunjeom Declaration from April's inter-Korean summit during the National Assembly's regular session set to begin next month.Following a high-level tripartite meeting Thursday, the chief spokesperson of the Democratic Party(DP) Hong Ihk-pyo said the participants agreed the ratification would be necessary to meet the people’s aspirations and realize the spirit of the times.Hong added during the meeting, ruling party leader Lee Hae-chan raised concerns over real estate speculation and talked about increasing the comprehensive real estate tax rate for high-priced properties and multiple homeowners.Presidential chief of staff for policy Jang Ha-sung also raised the need to curb speculative demand in the property market, adding the government will consider introducing stronger measures to stabilize housing prices and boost residential stability.The ruling party spokesperson also said the participants agreed to further boost cooperation between the ruling camp, the government and the top office by holding high-level meetings once a month, as well as closed-door meetings every week.