White House Says No Reason to Spend on Joint Military Exercise with S. Korea, Puts Blame on China for N. Korea Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there is no reason to spend money on joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea, a day after his defense chief hinted that the suspended joint military drills may resume. Trump also again suggested that China is stalling U.S. efforts to dismantle the North’s nuclear program.Our Lee Bo-kyung has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump said that there is no reason at this time to spend large amounts of money on the joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises.The stance was revealed via a statement from the White House tweeted by President Trump on Wednesday, which also said that the president can instantly start the joint exercises again with South Korea, and Japan, and if he does, they will be far bigger than before.It also said the president believes that his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is a very good and warm one.The statement also put blame on China for providing North Korea with considerable aid, including money, fuel, fertilizer and various other commodities, which Trump said was "not helpful." He reiterated this sentiment at a briefing on Wednesday.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]“I think part of the North Korean problem is caused by our trade disputes with China. ... as you know, China is the route to North Korea - 93 percent of the products and various things that go into North Korea go in through China.”Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said Wednesday that "no decisions" have been made about suspending additional military exercises with South Korea, one day after he suggested the moratorium on large drills had ended.After the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June in Singapore, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would suspend major exercises with South Korea, including the large-scale Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercises slated for August.Mattis said in a statement on Wednesday that the U.S. and South Korean forces maintain a high state of military readiness and vigilance in full support of a diplomatically-led effort to bring peace, prosperity and stability to the Korean Peninsula.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.