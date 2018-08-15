Menu Content

Moon Stresses Cooperation between Central, Local Gov'ts for Job Creation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has stressed the need for central and local governments to closely work together to create jobs, a task he called the most pressing. 

The president made the remarks in a meeting with governors and mayors held at the presidential office Thursday morning, that was focused on job creation. 

Moon said that a recent drop in employment indicators is fueling public concerns and many local regions are suffering from economic repercussions of corporate restructuring. 

While noting the limits of a top-down policy-making system, he emphasized the need to shift into a bottom-up, communication-rich process. 

The president proposed to hold meetings with governors and mayors on a regular basis in order to boost communication and cooperation between central and local governments.
