Top Office: Upcoming Inter-Korean Summit to Focus on Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

The inter-Korean summit set to take place in Pyongyang in September will focus on the denuclearization of North Korea.According to presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom on Thursday, the cancellation of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to Pyongyang has not changed the Moon administration’s plan to focus on the nuclear issue, adding that it is the most pressing concern for the upcoming summit.The spokesman expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's statement that there is no reason to resume joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea for now, saying the position is consistent with his previous remarks.The spokesman had said Wednesday, regarding U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis's support for restarting U.S.-South Korea joint military drills, that the two allies have yet to discuss formally resuming exercises. Kim said the issue should be reviewed and decided upon while reviewing the progress in the denuclearization of North Korea.