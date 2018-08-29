Ex-NIS Chief Indicted for Spending Gov't Funds for Personal Use

Photo : YONHAP News

Former National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Won Sei-hoon has again been indicted, this time on charges of bringing about losses in state coffers.The Seoul Central Prosecutors’ Office on Thursday indicted Won without physical detention for spending billions of won in NIS funds for personal use.Won allegedly spent some 783 million won in the spy agency's funds between October 2010 and February 2011 to remodel the 18th floor of a building that houses the Institute for National Security Strategy, a think tank under the NIS, to use as his personal residence.He is also suspected of remitting two million dollars, or about two-point-three billion won, in NIS money to Stanford University from July to December 2011 in the name of setting up a Korean studies fund. Prosecutors believe Won transferred the money in a bid to settle in the U.S. after his retirement.In March of last year, Won was sentenced to four years in prison for meddling in the 2012 presidential election by conducting illegal online campaigns.