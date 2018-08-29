President Moon Replaces 5 Ministers

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in on Thursday conducted a major Cabinet reshuffle, the first since he took office in May last year. He replaced five minister posts and four vice minister-level officials.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in on Thursday picked two-term ruling Democratic Party lawmaker, Yoo Eun-hae, as his new education minister.Yoo will replace Kim Sang-kon who faced harsh criticism for causing confusion in the process of revising the country's college entrance procedures.For the post of defense minister, the president selected the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Jeong Kyeong-doo.The selection was made after Defense Minister Song Young-moo came under fire for failing to take prompt action after learning about the military’s 2017 contingency plan to quell candlelight protests against the Park Geun-hye administration.Meanwhile, Korean Intellectual Property Office Commissioner Sung Yun-mo was picked to head the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. He has previously served as the industry ministry’s spokesperson and director general for policy coordination.Former vice minister of labor, Lee Jae-kap, was named to head the labor ministry while another ruling party lawmaker, Jin Sun-mee, was picked as minister of gender equality and family.Also on Thursday, the president named former presidential inspector and lawyer, Lee Seok-soo, as the head of the National Intelligence Service's planning and coordination office.The three other vice minister-level posts that were subject to the reshuffle were the heads of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the Cultural Heritage Administration and the National Human Resources Development Institute.Ahead of the overhaul, a senior presidential official said that with the reshuffle, the government is aiming to yield results that the people can actually sense.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.