Defense Ministry: No Decision Made on Conducting S. Korea-US Joint Vigilant Ace Drills

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Defense Ministry says no decision has yet been made on whether Seoul and Washington will conduct their joint Vigilant Ace air exercises later this year.That's according to ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo, who was asked at a briefing on Thursday if the drills will be held this year.This comes as U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Tuesday said the U.S. military has no plans to suspend any more joint exercises with South Korea, citing the suspension of such drills was a good faith measure.South Korea and the U.S. halted their key annual joint military drills such as the Ulchi-Freedom Guardian and the Korean Marine Exchange Program, following the U.S.-North Korea summit held in Singapore in June.But the two sides hinted at carrying out their combined drills if there is no progress in Pyongyang's denuclearization.The Vigilant Ace, slated for December, is a large-scale air exercise involving some 200 fighter jets from both sides.