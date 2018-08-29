[Asian Games] Unified Korea Team Reaches Final in Women's Basketball

Photo : YONHAP News

The unified Korean women's basketball team has reached the finals at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, securing at least a silver medal.The joint team led by coach Lee Moon-kyu defeated Taiwan 89 to 66 in the semifinals held at the Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex on Thursday.Inter-Korean teams competing in the Asian Games have so far won three medals, all in canoeing, including a gold in men's 500-meter dragon boat racing. Two bronze medals came from the same event in the men's one-thousand-meter and women's 200-meter races.The fourth medal, either gold or silver, will come from women's basketball.Korea will face the winner of the China-Japan match in the final round on Saturday.