Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.07%

South Korean stocks were mixed Thursday emboldened by hopes that ongoing negotiations on the North America Free Trade Agreement(NAFTA) will lead to an easing of global trade tensions but dampened by the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOPSI) ended the day point-07 percent lower after losing one-point-68 points. It closed the day at two-thousand-307-point-35.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, adding one-point-29 points, or point-16 percent, to close the day at 804-point-47.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-108-point-six won.