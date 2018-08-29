Court Finds Compensation Law for Activists Unconstitutional

Photo : YONHAP News

An article in a domestic law that considers participants in a democratic movement having been reconciled with the state if they receive compensation has been ruled as unconstitutional.The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that article two in chapter 18 of this law is against the Constitution. This law concerns compensation and restoration of honor for participants of pro-democracy movements.According to the article in question, if a person agrees to a compensation payment, this constitutes as establishing legal reconciliation with the state in regards to damages the person suffered in relation to a pro-democracy movement.The court said the clause "damages in relation to a pro-democracy movement" is ambiguous and violates the principle of clarity.It also said the part about being considered as reconciliation violates one's right to claim compensation from the state.