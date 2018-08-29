Advocacy Group to File Compensation Lawsuit on Behalf of Over 1,200 BMW Owners

Photo : YONHAP News

A local consumer advocacy group says it will formally file a compensation lawsuit against BMW at the Seoul Central District Court Friday over the German carmaker's recall following a series of engine fires.The Korea Consumer Association(KCA) said Thursday over one-thousand-200 BMW owners are taking part in the lawsuit, seeking 15 million won in compensation each, including costs for rental cars and psychological damages.The group's legal counsel law firm Haeon plans to submit a request to the court on Friday for the provisional seizure of the deposit money for lease at two buildings in Seoul and Incheon that house BMW Korea and the BMW Driving Center, respectively.An attorney at the law firm said since it began to recruit participants in the lawsuit, one-thousand-800 people submitted their vehicle registration documents, and one-thousand-226 of them signed contracts to take part in the first phase lawsuit.He added the number continues to rise and recruiting participants for the second phase lawsuit will begin from Saturday.