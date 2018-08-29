Moon's 2nd Cabinet Has 5 Women, 7 Lawmakers

Photo : YONHAP News

The second Cabinet under the Moon Jae-in administration matches the first in terms of the portion of women in ministerial posts.By tapping Yoo Eun-hae and Jin Sun-mee on Thursday as education minister and gender equality and family minister, Moon has maintained the number of female Cabinet members at five. Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee and Environment Minister Kim Eun-kyung stay in their posts.Five women were appointed ministers at the launch of the Moon administration, which promised to keep the portion of female cabinet members at 30 percent. The target was set in line with the OECD average.Seven of the new Cabinet members are incumbent lawmakers, or 38-point-nine percent, compared with five in the first Cabinet, or 27-point-eight percent. Some speculate the president did it to make it easier for the National Assembly to quickly confirm his picks.