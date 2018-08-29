IOC Awards Moon Olympic Order in Gold over PyeongChang's Success

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has received a top Olympic order from the International Olympic Committee.IOC President Thomas Bach awarded an Olympic Order in gold to President Moon at the presidential office in Seoul on Thursday in recognition of his contribution to the success of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.Moon thanked Bach for his help, including his approval of a joint Korean team in women’s ice hockey.President Moon also praised Bach for ensuring the PyeongChang Games were an Olympics of Peace, adding sports significantly improved inter-Korean relations.Established in 1975, the Olympic Order is given to those significantly contribute to the development of the Olympic Games.