China Hits Back Trump's Criticism over Stalled Diplomacy with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

China has accused the United States of passing the buck over the impasse in negotiations regarding North Korea’s denuclearization.Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying relayed the Chinese government’s stance in a briefing on Thursday, when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticism that Beijing is to blame for the stalled diplomacy.She said the U.S. is distorting facts, adding China’s stance on the Korean Peninsula is consistent, clear, stable and continuous.The spokeswoman added the U.S. should keep its promise as China does, urging Washington to play an active and constructive role in pushing forward the process of a political solution.President Trump said this week that China is behind the current stalemate in the nuclear talks, saying China is providing cash and resources to the North and that Pyongyang feels enormous pressure from Beijing.