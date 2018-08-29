Parties Show Mixed Responses to Moon's Cabinet Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in’s Cabinet reshuffle has drawn mixed responses from South Korea's ruling and opposition parties.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) said all of the president’s picks have experience and verified expertise in their respective areas, adding the party welcomes a “public livelihood-oriented and right-talent-in-the-right-position reshuffle.”The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) said the reshuffle was belated and cannot undo the government's errors, particularly its income-led growth initiatives.The party's spokesperson also took issue with a high number of DP lawmakers within the new Cabinet, saying it highlights what a narrow pool of talent the government has.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party said the reshuffle is disappointing as it falls short of bringing a shift in economic policies. It also warned against the reshuffle serving as a diversion from what it called public livelihood shock.