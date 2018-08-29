Network Wiretapping by Intelligence Agencies Ruled Unconstitutional

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Constitutional Court has ruled that local intelligence agencies’ practice of tapping information flowing across cyberspace is unconstitutional.The court made the decision by six to three on Thursday, finalizing its deliberation on a petition brought by a Christian pastor.The pastor claimed article five of the communication privacy act that allows so-called "packet sniffing" runs counter to the constitutional right of individuals to face investigations under court warrants.The court said allowing such wiretapping on the Internet under the pretext of criminal investigations is not right when there are no proper institutional measures to minimize the encroachment of basic rights.However, the court said the questionable article will remain effective until early 2020.Packet sniffing, or network wiretapping, refers to wiretapping real-time information flowing across the network. Critics say it allows authorities to sweep up data used by unspecified groups of people.