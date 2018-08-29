Seoul's National Security Council Discusses US-N. Korea Negotiations

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean presidential office has convened the National Security Council to discuss the current situation regarding negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea.During the NSC standing committee meeting presided over by NSC head Chung Eui-yong on Thursday, the participants shared the view that it's important to keep dialogue momentum going while keeping a close eye on related situations.The members also agreed that Seoul and Washington should strengthen bilateral communication and continue close coordination through various channels.They also assessed the ongoing preparations for the forthcoming inter-Korean summit while discussing measures to help the smooth implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration.