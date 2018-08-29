[Asian Games] S. Korea Wins Gold for 7th Time in Women's Handball

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea captured its seventh Asian Games gold medal in women's handball on Thursday.The women's handball team defeated China 29-23 in the final at the GOR Popki Cibubur sports complex in Jakarta at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.South Korea also added a gold in cycling. Lee Ju-mi finished first in the women's individual pursuit event, defeating Wang Hong of China in the two-rider final at the Jakarta International Velodrome.Meanwhile, the unified Korean women's basketball team, comprising nine South Koreans and three North Koreans, beat Chinese Taipei 89-66 in the semifinals. The team will face China in the final on Saturday.