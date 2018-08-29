Extra Parliamentary Session Ends without Passing Major Deregulation Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

This month’s extra parliamentary session has failed to pass bills on easing Internet-only banks' ownership cap and other key deregulation measures.During August’s final plenary session at the National Assembly on Thursday, the negotiation blocs discussed a special bill aimed at raising nonfinancial firms' ownership limit for web-only banks from the current 4 percent, however, they failed to narrow differences and put it to a vote.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) wants to raise the ownership cap to 25 to 34 percent, while the main opposition Liberty Korea Party proposed 50 percent.The parties also couldn’t reach consensus on a bill submitted by the DP to ease regulations in the initial stages of business projects, or the opposition parties' proposal for across-the-board deregulation in designated industries.An official of the Financial Services Commission said the ruling and opposition parties are still agreeing in principle over the need to pass the three bills, adding the government will try so they will pass in the regular parliamentary session next month.