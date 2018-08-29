S. Korea's Industrial Output Up 0.5% in July

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's industrial output posted growth but facility investment decreased for the fifth consecutive month in July, the longest streak of decrease since 1998.According to data from Statistics Korea on Friday, the country's overall industrial output increased point-five percent in July from the previous month.The figure has been fluctuating, increasing point-three percent in May and slipping point-seven percent the next month. It posted growth last month.Retail sales, an economic indicator of consumption levels, increased point-five percent on-month.Facility investment, on the other hand, dropped point-six percent, slipping for the fifth consecutive month since March.The statistics agency attributed the slump to a slowdown in facility investment by major semiconductor companies, which have entered a completion phase after one and a half years of extensive investments.