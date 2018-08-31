Parties Agree on Schedules of Regular Parliament Session

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties on Thursday agreed on the schedules of the regular parliamentary session set to begin next month.Starting next Tuesday, the leaders of each party are scheduled to give speeches for three days, which will be followed by four days of interpellation sessions with chiefs of government ministries and offices.The first round of sessions is scheduled for September 13th and 14th, followed by the second round on the 17th and 18th.The parliament will also carry out audits of government offices from October tenth to 29th. Next year's budget is scheduled to be negotiated throughout the session and the budget bill will be handled during a plenary session on November 30th.The assembly plans to hold confirmation hearings for three nominees for Constitutional Court justices from September tenth to 12th and put related motions to a vote on September 14th during a plenary session.The confirmation hearing for nominee for the chief justice of the Constitutional Court, Yoo Nam-seok will be held on September 19th.