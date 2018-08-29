N. Korea Blasts US over Hostile Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean media has criticized the U.S. over its recent military drills, saying that dialogue can never go with a scheme to unleash war.Uriminjokkiri, the North's external propaganda Web site, said on Friday that the U.S. is taking hostile measures against North Korea and it should be blamed if bilateral relations worsened again and the Korean Peninsula is faced with the worst war crisis.It made the claim, citing a recent dispatch of U.S. special units to Japan, the Philippines and South Korea for a covert exercise targeting North Korea.The media said that North Korea is closely watching the covert operations the U.S. is pushing to target the North behind the curtain of dialogue and ready to take all necessary countermeasures against them.It then urged Washington to faithfully implement the U.S.-North Korea agreement reached in their historic June summit.