Impasse in US-N. Korea Talks Affects Inter-Korean Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The two Koreas’ plan to open a joint liaison office in the Gaeseong Industrial Complex in August has fallen apart amid little progress in nuclear negotiations. Growing tensions between North Korea and the U.S. after the cancellation of the top U.S. diplomat’s planned trip to Pyongyang are also believed to be a contributing factor.Our Lee Bo-Kyung has this story.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly canceled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s fourth trip to North Korea last week after receiving a letter from North Korea's senior official Kim Yong-chol.Reuters on Thursday reported that Kim told Pompeo not to visit Pyongyang unless he is willing to offer something.The letter reportedly convinced U.S. officials to distrust the North's commitment to its denuclearization and to lose hope for positive results from Pompeo's planned trip.Amid the stalled nuclear talks with North Korea, Washington announced on Thursday that it will extend its ban on U.S. citizens’ travel to the North by a year through August 31st next year, citing concerns about the threat of arrest and long-term detention of U.S. nationals in the country.The ban went into effect on September first last year after the death of Otto Warmbier, an American college student who returned from North Korea in a coma.The impasse in U.S.-North Korea negotiations appears to be having negative effects on inter-Korean projects, including the plan to open a joint liaison office in the Gaeseong Industrial Complex in the North.The Unification Ministry said on Friday that the office is ready to open any time but a specific date has yet to be decided.The two Koreas agreed to open the office in the near future during high-level inter-Korean talks in June, and have since worked to open it by August.However, Seoul changed its position after Pompeo’s canceled trip, citing the need to review the matter as a new situation has emerged.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.