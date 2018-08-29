Pres. Moon Underlines Thorough Guarantee of Basic Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has urged public officials to further boost efforts toward guaranteeing people’s basic rights and sternly dealing with illicit activities committed by state organizations.Moon made the call on Friday at the Constitutional Court during an event marking the 30th anniversary of the court’s establishment.The president said strengthening the basic rights and sovereignty of the people is a mission that has been given to the government and constitutional institutions.Citing the second clause of the Constitution’s first article, which states all power comes from the people, Moon said all the power that he and other public officials have was bestowed by the people.He added that neither the constitution nor interpretations of the constitution can be absolute or without error, saying he believes the interpretation of the constitution endlessly evolves in line with the spirit of the times and the people’s perception about it.