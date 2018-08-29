UN Committee Urges Japan to Tackle Wartime Sexual Slavery Issue with Focus on Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

A UN committee has disclosed its two week-long assessment on Japan’s wartime sexual crimes against women and deemed that Tokyo failed to adopt an approach centered on victims.The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on Thursday assessed that Tokyo’s efforts to address the wartime sexual enslavement issue were unsatisfactory.In particular, the committee said a 2015 agreement that South Korea and Japan struck on the issue failed to sufficiently reflect the opinions of surviving victims or clearly recognize Japan’s responsibility over violating the victims’ human rights.The committee recommended Japan to handle the issue with the entire focus on the victims and guarantee a permanent solution. It also advised Japan to assume responsibility for human rights violations.Though the committee’s recommendations are not binding, it is customary for the country that has been evaluated to report response measures before the next assessment takes place.