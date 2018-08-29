Over 300 People Displaced in Downpours

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 300 South Koreans saw their homes submerged due to heavy rains that began last Sunday.According to data from the government's Central Disaster and Safety Headquarters, 310 people from 192 households had been displaced as of 11 p.m. Friday.One-hundred-36 people still remain at evacuation centers and have yet to return to their houses.The downpours have also damaged some 780 public facilities including over 250 roads. Restoration work is still under way at 29 locations.Over two thousand homes, factories and commercial buildings flooded while four roads in the southern port city of Busan have been cut off since late Friday.Hiking trails at eight national parks across the country have also been closed.The heavy rain claimed three lives, with four injured and one person missing.Water levels at dams are also rising as rain continues.The government has called for around the clock monitoring, especially in the south where over 40 millimeters of precipitation per hour are forecast through Sunday with gusty winds and thunder and lightning.