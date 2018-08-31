US: Inter-Korean Ties Must Go in Step with Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has suggested that inter-Korean relations should progress “in lockstep” with the denuclearization process.According to Voice of America on Saturday, an official at the department's Office of the Spokesperson made the remark on Friday when asked whether the U.S. expects South Korea's plan to send an enjoy to North Korea and hold an inter-Korean summit to help denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.The official said improvement in cross-border relations and resolving North Korea's nuclear issue "must happen in lockstep with progress on denuclearization."When asked how the U.S. views Seoul's acceleration in its ties with the North amid a stall in denuclearization efforts, the official stressed that the two cannot advance separately as suggested by President Moon Jae-in.The official added that as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made it clear during his Asia trip in July, diplomatic and economic pressure must be maintained on North Korea to achieve the goal of a final and fully-verified denuclearization.Seoul's presidential office announced Friday that Moon will send a special enjoy to Pyongyang on Wednesday to discuss a range of issues including the upcoming inter-Korean summit, denuclearization, building lasting peace and improving cross-border relations.