New Security Command Launches Saturday

Photo : KBS News

A new military intelligence unit was launched to replace the former scandal-ridden Defense Security Command(DSC), which was dissolved last month.Defense Minister Song Young-moo led the launch ceremony for the new Defense Security Support Command(DSSC) at its headquarters in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province Saturday morning.The inaugural chief of the newly established DSSC is Lieutenant General Nam Young-sin, who was the last commander of the DSC. Nam had been tasked to lead preparations for the creation of the new unit.The DSSC will comprise some 29-hundred members, down from the 43-hundred-strong DSC.The Defense Ministry has already ordered around 750 former DSC officers to return to their original units in the Army, Navy and Air Force.Those who have been removed include all 240 or so DSC agents who were involved in the "three major illicit acts" — drafting the controversial martial law document, surveillance of civilians related to the 2014 ferry sinking and online opinion rigging operations to back former conservative governments.The number of soldiers affiliated with the command will also be reduced by about 580 from the previous 13-hundred.