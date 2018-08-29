Dosan Ahn Chang Ho Day to be Celebrated in US State of California

Photo : KBS News

The California State Senate passed a resolution on Thursday local time to designate a day to commemorate Korean independence activist Dosan Ahn Chang-ho.Following the decision by the senate that followed the resolution's passage at the state assembly earlier in August, November ninth will be celebrated as Dosan Ahn Chang Ho Day in California, starting this year.The state senate passed the resolution 39 to zero with one abstention, showing full support for the rare designation of a day to celebrate a non-American figure.The resolution stated that Ahn is considered one of the most significant patriotic figures by Koreans at home and abroad and the Korean American immigrant experience was vastly enhanced by his leadership.Born on November ninth, 1878 in Korea, Ahn first moved to the U.S. in 1902 where he spent a total of 13 years of his life, primarily in California. He established the first organized Korean American settlement, the Korean National Association, while spearheading Korea's independence movement against Japanese colonial rule.