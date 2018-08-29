'Tokyo 2020 Welcomes Unified Korean Teams'

Photo : YONHAP News

Radio Free Asia (RFA) reports that the organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics has welcomed the participation of unified Korean teams in the games.The committee's spokesman Masa Takaya told RFA on Friday that the Olympic Games are a celebration of world peace and Tokyo 2020 welcomes athletes from many countries and regions with their commitment to this Olympic spirit.The spokesman said the committee is working closely with all relevant parties including the two Koreas with the aim to achieve a smooth operation of the games that meets the requirements of all international federations.He said organizers will continue to prepare the best possible stage to welcome athletes from all countries and regions.The spokesman said the issue of whether national Olympic bodies including inter-Korean teams qualify to compete in Tokyo is to be determined by the International Olympic Committee(IOC) and other global sports federations.The IOC has said that all countries, including a unified Korea team, can take part in the 2020 Tokyo games in accordance with the Olympic Charter.South Korean Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan told reporters while visiting Indonesia for the Asian Games last month that he proposed to his North Korean counterpart that the two sides form joint teams for the Tokyo games.If the proposal goes ahead, it will be the first time the two Koreas field joint teams at a Summer Olympics.IOC President Thomas Bach, who visited North Korea in March, said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has promised that his country will take part in the 2020 Tokyo Summer and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.