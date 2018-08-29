Moon Urges Unity, Leadership from Top Office, Ruling Party, Gov't

Photo : KBS

President Moon Jae-in has expressed hope that the ruling party, government and presidential office can together exert strong leadership to usher in a new era.He stressed communication and cooperation among the three sides while giving opening remarks during a trilateral meeting held at the top office on Saturday.Moon said that it is their clear responsibility to continue to eradicate corruption and social ills of the past era and to build a fair and just country.He said popular sovereignty and the public nature of state power must be restored and the engine for economic growth revived.He called for a fair economy of coexistence where all live well in contrast to an economy of exclusion and monopoly where wealth is held by a few.The president also called for efforts to envision a new economic community for the Korean Peninsula after achieving complete denuclearization and a lasting peace regime.Moon asked for unity between the top office, ruling party and government as partners in state affairs, noting that the first ever all-members meeting of the three sides held Saturday reflects the grave current situation.