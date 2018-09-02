[Asian Games] S. Korea Wins Gold in Men's Football, Baseball

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Japan to win a gold medal both in the men’s football and baseball at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.The men’s football team beat Japan 2-1 in the final match at Pakansari Stadium in Cibinong on Saturday.After a scoreless draw, Lee Seung-woo scored the first goal during extra time and Hwang Hee-chan netted the second gold minutes later.South Korea successfully defended its Asiad title following their victory at Incheon 2014 and came to hold the most Asiad titles in men's football with five.South Korea also defeated Japan 3-0 in the men’s baseball, grabbing its third straight Asiad baseball title. The nation has claimed five of seven baseball titles in Asian Games history.South Korea added gold in the men's soft tennis team event after beating Japan 2-0 in the final at the Jakabaring Sport City Tennis Court in Palembang, defending its title in the men's team event.In boxing, Oh Yeon-ji won gold in the women's 60-kilogram division, defeating Sudporn Seesondee of Thailand in the final at Jakarta International Expo in Jakarta. Oh became the first South Korean woman to top Asiad boxing.Jun Woong-tae claimed a gold medal in the men's modern pentathlon after narrowly beating his compatriot Lee Ji-hun.Cho Gwang-hee defended his Asian Games gold medal in the men's kayak single 200-meter race.As of midnight on Sunday, South Korea ranked third in the medal standings with 49 gold medals, after China and Japan. It is the first time the nation finished third at the Asian Games since 1994.The 18th Asian Games in Indonesia will close on Sunday after 16 days of competition.