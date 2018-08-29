'Top 0.1% of Income Earners Make 1,000 Times More Than Bottom 10%'

Photo : KBS News

State data shows the top point-one percent of income earners made about one thousand times more than the bottom ten percent last year, highlighting the widening income gap.According to Rep. Sim Sang-jeung's analysis of statistics by the National Tax Service, about 17-thousand-700 people or the top point-one percent in terms of earned income reported an average of 660 million in earned income last year.That's about one thousand times more than 690-thousand won, an average income of the bottom ten percent.The combined income of the top bracket came to eleven-point-eight trillion won, accounting for two-point-six percent of the total reported income of 17-point-seven million people.Also, the combined earned income of the top ten percent reached 165 trillion won, taking up 37 percent of the total reported income.