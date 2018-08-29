State Subsidy for Low Wage Earners to Jump to Near 5 Tln Won Next Year

Photo : KBS News

The government will increase its support for low income working people by three-point-six times to nearly five trillion won next year.According to the government's tax spending plans for 2019 submitted to the National Assembly, earned income tax credit, a state subsidy for working people with low to moderate income, will be increased from one-point-34 trillion won this year to four-point-nine trillion won next year.The sum exceeds the originally planned three-point-eight trillion won that the government planned to give to around three-point-three million households.A Finance Ministry official said that the increase is attributed to changes in the payment methods of the subsidy program.