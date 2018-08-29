[Asian Games] S. Korea Finishes Third at 18th Asian Games

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea finished third in the medal standings at the18th Asian Games in Indonesia.The nation arrived in Indonesia with a goal of winning at least 65 gold medals and finishing second after China.But by time the quadrennial competition wraps up on Sunday, Team Korea captured 49 gold, 58 silver and 70 bronze medals and ended up in third place behind Japan, which won 75 gold medals. It is the first time the nation finished third at the Asian Games since 1994.Meanwhile, the unified Korean team grabbed a gold, one silver and two bronze medals in canoeing and women's basketball. The medals won by the unified team are not counted for either South Korea or North Korea but instead awarded to "Korea" in the medal standings.On Sunday, the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee held a ceremony to disband the South Korean delegation in Jakarta, with about 80 athletes in attendance.KSOC President Lee Kee-heung congratulated and encouraged the athletes for safely completing the 16 days of competition, saying that Team Korea failed to accomplish the goal of finishing second, but the athletes did their best.