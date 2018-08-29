Gov't to Increase Supply of Farm Products Ahead of Chuseok Holidays

Photo : KBS News

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs will take measures to stabilize prices of farm products ahead of the Chuseok holidays in late September.The ministry said on Sunday that these measures are usually taken for two weeks before the major holidays, but this year, they will be taken for three weeks until the holidays, as there are concerns about a stable supply of farm products after the record summer heat and the subsequent heavy rains.The ministry decided to increase the daily supply of farm products in high demand for the three-week holiday period, such as Chinese cabbage, radish, apples, beef, pork and eggs to around 72-hundred tons from 53-hundred tons in ordinary days.The government will also increase farmers' markets and local food markets from two-thousand-544 last year to two-thousand-686 this year to help consumers purchase fresh farm products directly from producers at lower prices.