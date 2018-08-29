N. Korea to Hold Int'l Events to Celebrate 70th Anniversary

North Korea is likely to hold a series of international events this month to continue the festive mood for the 70th anniversary of the Foundation Day of the regime.According to a Web site operated by the North's National Tourism Administration, the North will hold the 14th Pyongyang Autumn International Trade Fair from September 17 to 21.The fair will display the latest products from different sectors that have an international competitive edge, including electronics, machine-building, metallurgical, building-materials, pharmaceutical, transport, light and foodstuff industries.The North will also hold the 16th Pyongyang International Film Festival from September 19 to 28.The Autumn Amateur Marathon, which will invite amateur runners from around the world, will be held on September 23 in Pyongyang, while a tour for soccer fans is scheduled from September 25 to 29 in the capital city.