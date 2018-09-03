Top Security Adviser to Head Moon's Delegation to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's top security adviser Chung Eui-yong will visit North Korea on Wednesday leading a five-member delegation.Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom announced on Sunday that the delegation includes National Intelligence Service(NIS) chief Suh Hoon,Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, NIS deputy chief Kim Sang-gyun and presidential secretary for state affairs Yun Kun-young.The spokesman said that the delegation will fly to the North Korean capital using a direct route on the western side of the Korean Peninsula and will return home on the same day.It will be Chung's second trip to North Korea in less than six months as he headed the same delegation to Pyongyang in early March.The spokesman said members of the delegation remain unchanged because the government considered how best to achieve the objective of the trip as well as continuity in dialogue with North Korea.He added that the five officials are visiting North Korea mainly to determine a specific schedule for the third inter-Korean summit and will likely discuss its agenda.Kim said that the officials will also discuss declaring a formal end to the Korean War, the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and establishing a lasting peace regime.