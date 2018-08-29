'US Special Envoy for N. Korea to Visit Northeast Asia Soon'

Photo : YONHAP News

New U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun will reportedly embark on a Northeast Asia tour soon, which will include visits to South Korea and Japan.Japan’s Kyodo News made the report Thursday, quoting the U.S. State Department.Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Wednesday that Biegun "will be traveling in the region sometime probably within the next several weeks or so to meet some of his counterparts."Biegun, who was serving as vice president of U.S. automaker Ford, was named the U.S. State Department's special representative for North Korea late last month.CNBC said Saturday that unlike career diplomats who served the State Department with postings around Asia, Beigun is an unconventional politician lacking experience in foreign policy, but he may be the right person with an ability to talk to President Trump.Biegun's Northeast Asia trip draws attention on whether it could produce a breakthrough amid a stalemate in U.S. nuclear talks with North Korea after the cancellation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to Pyongyang.