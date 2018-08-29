Sohn Hak-kyu Elected New Leader of Bareunmirae Party

Photo : YONHAP News

Veteran politician Sohn Hak-kyu has been elected the new chief of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.The party elected its new leadership at a national convention at the National Assembly on Sunday.The 71-year-old politician garnered 27 percent of votes to become the party's new chairman, while Ha Tae-keung, Kwon Eun-hee and Lee Jun-seok were elected as supreme council members.In his acceptance speech, Sohn criticized both the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party for their increasing self-righteousness and division stemming from apparently unchecked power.He vowed to devote himself to tearing down what he called an imperialistic presidency of incompetence and the power abuse of the two-party system.