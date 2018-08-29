Sohn Hak-kyu Elected New Leader of Bareunmirae Party

Veteran politician Sohn Hak-kyu has been elected the new chief of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party.
The party elected its new leadership at a national convention at the National Assembly on Sunday.
The 71-year-old politician garnered 27 percent of votes to become the party's new chairman, while Ha Tae-keung, Kwon Eun-hee and Lee Jun-seok were elected as supreme council members.
In his acceptance speech, Sohn criticized both the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party for their increasing self-righteousness and division stemming from apparently unchecked power.
He vowed to devote himself to tearing down what he called an imperialistic presidency of incompetence and the power abuse of the two-party system.