18th Asian Games End with Closing Ceremony

The 18th Asian Games wrapped up on Sunday with a closing ceremony highlighting Indonesia's diversity and cultural heritage.In the ceremony at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, South and North Korea marched together under one flag as they did during the opening ceremony. Two table tennis players, Suh Hyo-won of the South and Choe Il of the North, served as the co-flagbearers.About eleven-thousand athletes from 45 nations competed for 465 gold medals in 40 sports for 16 days in Jakarta and Palembang.South Korea finished third in the medal standings with 49 gold, 58 silver and 70 bronze medals, after China and Japan.The next Asian Games will take place in Hangzhou, China, in 2022.