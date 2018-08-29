National Assembly Set to Open Regular Session Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to open its regular session on Monday.Three negotiating bodies -- the ruling Democratic Party, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party --- plan to launch negotiations in earnest on key bills.In the August extraordinary assembly session, the parties failed to narrow their differences over proposals to ease Internet-only banks' ownership cap as well as other key deregulation measures, and agreed to discuss them at the regular session.Plenary sessions to handle the passage of those bills are slated for September 14th and 20th.Starting Tuesday, the leaders of each party are scheduled to give speeches for three days, which will be followed by four days of interpellation sessions with chiefs of government ministries and offices.The parliament will also carry out audits of government offices from October tenth to 29th.