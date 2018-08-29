BTS Tops Billboard 200 for Second Time with 'Love Yourself: Answer'

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop band BTS has topped the Billboard 200 chart for the second time with their "Love Yourself: Answer" album, which was released on August 24th.Citing Nielsen Music, Billboard said on Sunday that the compilation album, the third and final part of BTS' Love Yourself trilogy, hit the top spot with 185-thousand equivalent album units earned in the week ending August 30th. About 141-thousand of those units were in traditional album sales.It is the boy band's second achievement on the American music chart after its "Love Yourself: Tear" reached the top spot in May.The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units.