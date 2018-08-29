Finance Ministry Voices Caution on Reducing Tax Benefits for Registered Home Leasing Businesses

Photo : KBS News

The Finance Ministry has voiced caution on the land minister's plan to reduce tax benefits for multiple-home owners registered as home leasing businesses.Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee told reporters on Friday that the government decided there were some excessive tax benefits offered for registered home leasing businesses and plans to adjust the matter.A senior official at the Finance Ministry told KBS on Monday that the ministry plans to closely examine first whether those tax benefits are the main culprit for soaring prices in the housing market.The official said that reducing tax benefits offered for registered home leasing businesses requires a careful review of diverse aspects as such a policy shift would have great repercussions and many people would be affected.The official added that the government should also consider that the shift would bring about public criticism as it has not been long since the policy was implemented.