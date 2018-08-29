4 Areas in Gyeonggi Forecast to See Downpours Monday Night

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Meteorological Administration said it will issue a preliminary heavy rain advisory for four cities and districts in Gyeonggi Province.This comes as Icheon, Anseong, Yeoju and Yangpyeong are set to see 50 to 150 millimeters of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning from Monday night. The weather agency said the four areas could see heavy rain of 30 to 40 millimeters per hour.Other areas in the metropolitan area are forecast to see 50 to 100 millimeters of rain through the early hours of Tuesday.