Special Military Exemption to be Reviewed

Photo : YONHAP News

The Military Manpower Administration says it will re-examine the system of exempting prominent figures in the areas of sports and the arts from mandatory military service.The agency’s commissioner, Ki Chan-soo, told Seoul-based Yonhap News on Monday that he feels the time has come for such an effort amid growing controversy over the privilege system.Under the nation’s military service law, Olympic medalists and Asian Games gold medalists are exempt from mandatory military service. Figures that rank in the top two in international music or arts competitions and winners of such competitions at home also enjoy such privilege.Controversy over the system grew after South Korea’s baseball team for the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia apparently included some players just so they could avoid the mandatory service.The system has repeatedly faced criticism for lacking fairness.