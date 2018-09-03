Pres. Moon's Special Envoy to Head to N. Korea at Pivotal Time

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: September is gearing up to be a month that could provide a breakthrough for the stalled nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington. A slew of events are lined up, including an inter-Korean summit, North Korea’s 70th anniversary of its foundation and a UN General Assembly. President Moon Jae-in’s mediatory diplomacy will begin with a visit to North Korea by his special envoy.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Ahead of his envoy visiting Pyongyang, President Moon Jae-in said now is a very critical time for solidifying peace on the Korean Peninsula.Speaking to his senior secretaries and advisers at the top office on Monday, the president explained his decision to send a delegation to North Korea.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Now is a very important time for keeping peace settled on the Korean Peninsula. That's why the special delegation will visit North Korea. Because peace on the Korean Peninsula only goes together with the complete denuclearization of the area, the administration is carefully managing the regional politics surrounding the peninsula."Moon also urged the National Assembly to endorse the Panmunjeom Declaration from the inter-Korean summit in April, saying that it would provide a big boost in solidifying peace in the region.The presidential office on Friday announced that Moon will send a special envoy to Pyongyang on Wednesday to fine tune the upcoming inter-Korean summit set for later this month and discuss issues related to denuclearization.Moon’s top security adviser Chung Eui-yong will lead the five-member delegation, which includes National Intelligence Service chief(NIS) Suh Hoon,Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, NIS deputy chief Kim Sang-gyun and presidential secretary for state affairs Yun Kun-young.Given that the delegation’s visit comes as nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang are at a stalemate, expectations are high that the South Korean officials will provide a breakthrough.Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok, for his part, expressed hope that the delegation will play a key role in making headway in denuclearization talks and bringing about a trip to North Korea for U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo soon.Im said on Facebook Monday that in the reality of stern diplomacy, it is impossible to achieve a shift in the times without the U.S.’ strategic patience and consent. He said that this is why the Moon administration is engaging in unprecedentedly strong and close communication and cooperation with Washington.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.