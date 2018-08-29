K-pop Sensation BTS Tops Billboard 200 for Second Time

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: K-pop band BTS, who earlier this year marked history by topping the Billboard 200 chart, has earned yet another number one album with their latest release on August 24th.Hong Suhryung has more.Report :[Sound bite: BTS “Idol”]The seven member boy band BTS has topped the Billboard 200 chart for the second time with their new album "Love Yourself: Answer."Citing Nielsen Music, Billboard said on Sunday that the compilation album, the third and final part of BTS' Love Yourself trilogy, hit the top spot with 185-thousand equivalent album units earned in the week ending August 30th. About 141-thousand of those units were in traditional album sales.The 185-thousand album units ranks the third highest score this year, following Justin Timberlake’s 293-thousand with his album “Man of the Woods” and Ariana Grande’s 231-thousand with her latest “Sweetener.”It is the boy band's second such achievement on the American music chart after their album "Love Yourself: Tear" reached the top spot in May. BTS holds the record for the only K-pop group to ever top the Billboard 200 chart.The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units.“Love Yourself: Answer” was released a little over three months after the release of “Love Yourself: Tear.” BTS is the first pop group with two number one albums in less than 12 months since One Direction in 2014.The K-pop sensations’ newest album features original music as well as tracks and remixes from the previous Love Yourself albums, and is the conclusion of the Love Yourself series which debuted in September 2017.Hong Suhryung, KBS World Radio News.