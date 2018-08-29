Wartime Sexual Slavery Victim Calls for Dismantlement of Japan-funded Foundation

Photo : YONHAP News

A 92-year-old victim of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery held a one-person protest in Seoul, demanding the termination of a controversial foundation established to support the victims.Standing in front of the Foreign Ministry building in downtown Seoul on Monday morning, Kim Bok-dong claimed that the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation has failed to pursue any projects and is wasting the one billion yen provided by Tokyo in operating its offices and staff.Kim then urged the government to swiftly dismantle the foundation and make efforts to open roads to peace, saying the government has kept quiet about the foundation and its activities.The foundation was established based on the 2015 agreement to help the South Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery using Japan’s contribution of one billion yen.